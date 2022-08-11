Report: Mother, Kids Missing From Ezra Miller's Property

Police are unable to locate a woman and her three children who have been living on a farm with actor Ezra Miller in Vermont, and they suspect "The Flash" star may be helping the woman "evade" an emergency order to remove the children from her custody.

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone reported on the family staying on Miller's farm under allegedly dangerous conditions, which included easy access to guns and marijuana. Over the weekend, Vermont State Police visited the property to serve the 25-year-old woman an emergency care order requiring her children, ages 1, 4 and 5, be taken from the home and her care, according to court documents reviewed by Rolling Stone.

Miller, however, informed police the woman and her children left the farm two months ago and had not returned, the outlet noted. According to the court documents cited by Rolling Stone, that information "contradicts" information police had and Miller's response could have been to "evade" the emergency care order.

The order says that "remaining in the home is contrary to the child's welfare" and that the children's "safety cannot be reasonably assured" if they remain "in the custody of the child's parent, guardian, or custodian," according to Rolling Stone, which further reported that police visited Miller's property again on Tuesday for about an hour.

In June, the father of the children told Rolling Stone that they could easily access guns and marijuana at Miller's farm and that he was concerned about them. The mother's story starkly contrasted to what the father had said.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, she said Miller had helped her to get away from "an abusive ex" and provided her with a "safe environment" where she and her children could heal.

The mother said at the time that Miller "may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in ... My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."

The father said he felt uneasy.

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the [expletive] world to me," he said.