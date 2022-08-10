Actor Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary

Actor Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary, Variety reported.

The incident happened in the late afternoon of May 1 in Stamford, Vermont, according to Variety. Officers responding to a burglary complaint from a residence in the area arrived at the scene to discover that, while the homeowners were not present, several bottles of alcohol were taken.

After looking at surveillance videos and collecting statements, police found probable cause to charge Miller, who has come out as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

On Aug. 7, at about 11:23 p.m., police were able to locate the "Flash" star and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for arraignment.

Miller has been involved in a string of controversies this year, after being arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar and once on suspicion of assault.

The first incident took place in March. The Hawaii Police Department announced the news in a statement explaining a "disorderly patron" later identified as Miller became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke, according to Fox News.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," the police added in the statement. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

The criminal complaint accused Miller of subjecting another person to "offensively coarse behavior or abusive language which was likely to provoke a violent response and did intend to cause substantial harm or serious inconvenience and/or persisted in disorderly conduct after reasonable warning," according to Metro.

In April, Miller was apprehended during a traffic stop shortly after leaving a get-together at a Big Island home where Miller became irate and threw a chair that hit a woman, causing a half-inch gash on her forehead, Time reported citing the Hawaii Police Department.

Miller is also facing several allegations of abuse from different women around the world.