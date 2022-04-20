'The Flash' Actor Ezra Miller Arrested on Assault Charge in Hawaii

"Justice League" actor Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC Comics film "The Flash," was arrested for the second time in Hawaii in a matter of weeks, most recently on suspicion of assault, according to reports.

Miller, who came out as nonbinary in 2018 and uses they/them pronouns, was apprehended during a traffic stop shortly after leaving a get-together at a Big Island home where Miller became irate and threw a chair that hit a woman, causing a half-inch gash on her forehead, Time reported citing the Hawaii Police Department.

Miller was released pending further investigation and hours later appeared via Zoom for a court hearing related to an incident at a Big Island karaoke bar that resulted in Miller's arrest and a charge of disorderly conduct.

In March the Hawaii Police Department announced the arrest in a statement explaining a "disorderly patron" later identified as Miller became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke, according to Fox News.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," the police added in the statement. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

The criminal complaint accused Miller of subjecting another person to "offensively coarse behavior or abusive language which was likely to provoke a violent response and did intend to cause substantial harm or serious inconvenience and/or persisted in disorderly conduct after reasonable warning," according to Metro.

This week Miller pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo, Time reported, noting that Miller was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad "Shallow."

The harassment charge, as well as an unrelated traffic charge, were dropped as part of the plea deal.