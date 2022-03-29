Actor Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Harassment in Hawaii

"Justice League" star Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC Comics film "The Flash," was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii.

The Hawaii Police Department announced the news in a statement explaining a "disorderly patron" later identified as Miller became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke, according to Fox News.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," the police added in the statement. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

Police set bail at $500, which Miller provided, and was released.

In 2020, video emerged that appeared to depict Miller choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. A source later confirmed to Variety that the altercation was serious and that the individual whom they identified as Miller, was escorted from the premises.

In the video, which was made available by Page Six, Miller approaches a girl who appears to be jokingly getting ready for a fight, then grabs her by her throat and throws her to the ground.

"Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?" Miller, who identifies as gender nonbinary and queer, can be heard saying.

The person filming then says "Woah, bro. Bro," and stops shooting.

The source told Variety the altercation took place after a group of eager fans who were "quite pushy" confronted the individual identified as Miller. According to the outlet, things escalated and Miller ended up agitated with one woman in particular. Staff from the trendy bar, Prikið, reportedly escorted the actor, who was upset and angry, off the premises following the incident.