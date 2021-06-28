Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Welcome Baby Boy

Ewan McGregor and his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead have welcomed their first child together.

McGregor's 25-year-old daughter, Clara, shared the news Sunday in an Instagram post.

"Welcome to the world little brother," she captioned a series of photos in which she is holding her new sibling. "Congratulations to my Dad and Mary — this is the greatest gift."

McGregor's third oldest child, Esther, 19, also announced the news in an Instagram post in which she revealed her baby brother's name.

"Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!" she captioned three images in which she cradles the baby in her arms. In the photos she wears a striped shirt and bandana over her head - not unlike a pirate. "Welcome to the family little Laurie."

McGregor and Winstead first met in 2016 while filming the TV series "Fargo," according to People. At the time they were both married, but the following year Winstead divorced her husband, Riley Stearns. Shortly after, she and McGregor were linked romantically. Months later, McGregor split from Eve Mavrakis, with who he shares Clara, Jamyan, 20, Esther, and Anouk, 10, after 22 years of marriage.

It reportedly took Clara a while to accept Winstead into her family. This was apparent in 2018, when she called the actress a "piece of trash" in a comment she posted to a fan's Instagram account dedicated to Winstead.

"Most beautiful and talented woman on earth?" she wrote under a photo of the actress, according to Honey. "Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x."

She later wrote that it took "two to break up a marriage," adding, "Mary & my father :)"

Clara later explained her reaction to the photo in an interview with The Times.

"It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset. There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with - not to make excuses or anything - but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment," she said.

"I said how I felt and I didn't want to apologize for it. It wasn't the right way to go about things, but it's a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It's very weird."

