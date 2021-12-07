Evan Rachel Wood Ramped Up Home Security After Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Evan Rachel Wood says she installed bulletproof windows, steel doors and a security fence around her Los Angeles home out of fear that former fiancé Marilyn Manson would "harm" her family after she came forth with allegations of abuse against the shock rocker, according to a report.

In February, Wood accused Manson of grooming and abusing her. Since then, he has become the subject of a domestic-violence investigation, with multiple women coming forth with similar claims of abuse.

A month after making her allegations, Wood filed papers in a Los Angeles court, which are cited by Daily Mail, saying she was "very concerned" about the safety of her eight-year-old son Jack, prompting her to ramp up security at her home.

"I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender [Manson]," she wrote in the documents, according to Daily Mail. "I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, my son, and members of my family."

Wood added, "In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life," Daily Mail reported.

In the documents, Wood said she decided to move to her other house in Nashville, Tennessee, with her son because her "ability to function and maintain safety in a long-term living situation in Los Angeles is untenable," Daily Mail noted. She further claimed that Manson's fans had inundated her with death threats since making her allegations, according to the outlet.

"I believe that me and our son are significantly safer in Tennessee where we are far away from the alleged offender, active criminal case, the alleged offender's network of fanatic supporters, and the paparazzi," she added, via Daily Mail.

Manson has fervently denied Woods accusations. In a statement on Instagram in February, he described the abuse claims as "horrible distortions of reality."

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," he added in his Instagram post. "Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."