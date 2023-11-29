×
Tags: evan ellingson | child actor | cause of death | fentanyl | overdose

Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson's Cause of Death Revealed

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 12:15 PM EST

Former child star Evan Ellingson's manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Ellingson, 35, best known for starring in the 2009 film "My Sister's Keeper" and appearing on "CSI: Miami," was discovered dead on Sunday, Nov. 5, at his Fontana, California home.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's coroner officially classified Ellingson's death as an "accident" as of Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to People. A spokesperson from the coroner's department further confirmed to the outlet that the cause of death was deemed an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Ellingson's father previously told TMZ that the actor struggled with addiction and died in a sober-living home.

Ellingson rose to prominence for his portrayal of Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film "My Sister's Keeper," starring alongside Abigail Breslin, Jason Patric, and Cameron Diaz to portray a family navigating their daughter's cancer diagnosis.

He made his television debut in 2001 as "young Chuck" in the TV movie "Living in Fear," according to CNN.

As a young actor, he starred in 19 episodes of the ABC sitcom "Complete Savages" from 2004 to 2005, and featured in Season 6 of the Fox TV series "24" alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

Additional TV credits include "General Hospital," "Mad TV," and "Titus," as well as films such as the war-era movie "Letters from Iwo Jima" (2006) and the indie comedy "Walk the Talk" (2007). Most recently, Ellingson played Kyle Harmon in "CSI: Miami" for three seasons, from 2007 to 2010.

"Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being," his "My Sister's Keeper" costar Abigail Breslin wrote in a tribute on Instagram.

"Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished," Breslin continued. "Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

