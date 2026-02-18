Lemonheads Singer Evan Dando's Wife Explains His 'Meltdown,' Hospitalization

Evan Dando, frontman of The Lemonheads, has been admitted to a hospital for mental health treatment following allegations that he sent an unsolicited explicit video to a fan.

The development follows a series of incidents described by his wife, Antonia Teixeira, who said his condition had deteriorated in recent weeks.

A representative for Dando told Variety that the musician "has long struggled with mental health issues dating back to childhood."

The statement added, "He's been admitted to a local hospital where he's receiving comprehensive help from experienced doctors and mental health professionals."

Teixeira detailed the circumstances surrounding his hospitalization in an interview with Billboard.

She said that during their five-year relationship, Dando has struggled with heavy drinking and prescription drug abuse.

According to her account, his latest mental health crisis began several weeks before he entered treatment.

Earlier this year, the couple traveled from their home in Sao Paulo to New York City.

The Lemonheads were scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Jan. 20.

After the show, the band went to Washington, D.C., to record a session for NPR's Tiny Desk series.

Teixeira said the recording will not be released because of Dando's condition at the time.

"That day, he was totally out of his mind," she said. "So out of his mind, that the Tiny Desk won't be aired."

Teixeira said his behavior remained unstable after their return to Brazil.

She described a recent incident in which she alleged Dando consumed large amounts of Adderall, THC, and mushrooms at the same time and began sending explicit videos to several women on X.

It was after discovering the footage, she said, that she took him to the hospital, where he is now being treated.

"You can't imagine how mad I was when I saw that he was sending messages to girls," Teixeira said. "I'm very mad, because he betrayed me."

She initially believed the video at the center of the allegations had been sent to the wrong person by mistake.

"From what I'm looking [at] now, it wasn't ... He doesn't remember what he did. He was in a mental meltdown," she said.

Teixeira said Dando felt "very embarrassed" once he became aware of his actions.

She described the episode as "self-sabotage," noting that he had recently completed a new album and was preparing for a summer tour. The performances have since been canceled.

Teixeira said she has told her husband she will file for divorce if he does not complete treatment, which she expects to last at least 30 days.

"If he's really, really committed, he can do it," she said.

"I feel like this is a second phase of his healing, you know? It's him actually taking into his own hands, his responsibilities, the consequences, and not blaming other people and just trying to be better because he wants to be better himself," she added. "I'm very hopeful that things will get better."