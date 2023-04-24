×
Daytime Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 01:24 PM EDT

"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden has revealed he has cancer.

The Emmy-winning actor, 82, who has played the role of Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera for more than four decades, announced the news Friday during a Facebook Live session, saying that he received the diagnosis while recuperating from recent knee-replacement surgery, according to People.

"I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," Braeden said.

Braeden was seeing doctors for prostate problems, and it was during a visit with a urologist at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, after he received a catheter, that the doctor had a look at his bladder, according to KNTV.

"He says, 'You have cancer,'" Braeden said. "I said, 'Woah. Huh. Holy s***. OK. Needless to say, I was taken aback, but I was determined to deal with it."

Braeden is currently undergoing six weeks of immunotherapy treatment. The ordeal has taught him to listen to his body, and while he is continuing to exercise, he is reducing the intensity. 

"I've learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out," he said. "So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard ain't going to get me, I'm going to get it. I'll be in top form again soon."

Braeden reassured fans that he will continue to act on "The Young and the Restless."

"I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support," said Braeden. "So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it."

