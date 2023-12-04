Showbiz in '23: Strikes, Beatles' Last Song, 'Swift Effect'

From strikes paralyzing Hollywood to the Beatles releasing their last ever song, the world of entertainment provided many headlines this year.

Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2023:

- Hollywood studios faced their first dual work stoppage in 63 years when writers and actors went on strike over higher compensation in the streaming TV era plus safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad. Unions for both groups eventually reached agreements with major studios.

- The last Beatles song, featuring the voice of late member John Lennon and developed using artificial intelligence, was released.

- The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds”, their first album of original material since 2005 and the first recording since drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021.

- Madonna was forced to delay the start of her career-spanning tour after being hospitalized in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection.

- Britney Spears released her memoir in which she said she had an abortion to end a pregnancy by fellow pop star Justin Timberlake while the two were dating.

- Actors Kevin Spacey and Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Ed Sheeran were among the famous names taking the stand in high profile trials.

New Mexico prosecutors said they intend to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

- Music superstars Taylor Swift and Beyonce kicked off their hugely successful concert tours, and both brought films of them to cinemas. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" hauled in an estimated $126 million-plus globally in its opening weekend, a boost for cinemas after the Hollywood strike prompted studios to delay releases for titles like "Dune: Part Two."

- Swift also made headlines for her personal life when she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, sending sales for his jersey soaring and television ratings up as fans speculated on whether she would make an appearance at the player's games.

- Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Al Pacino became fathers again, aged 79 and 83 respectively.

- Famous names Tina Turner, Lisa Marie Presley, Harry Belafonte, Matthew Perry, Tom Sizemore, Julian Sands, Jeff Beck, Jane Birkin, Tony Benett, Sinead O'Connor and Michael Gambon were among entertainment stars who died during the year.