Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Rowling Rift

Emma Watson has spoken publicly about her strained relationship with "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, saying she is open to talking despite their opposing views on transgender rights.

Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger in all eight films of the franchise, discussed the topic during a recent appearance on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast. The actor's comments came after previous statements Rowling made criticizing Watson and several of her co-stars, saying their stance on transgender rights had made it hard for her to enjoy the films.

Rowling has faced widespread backlash since 2020, when she published a series of posts and a lengthy essay that many described as transphobic. At the time, Watson publicly showed support for transgender people, writing, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

Asked about Rowling's comments, Watson said she does not believe her own views cancel out the personal experiences she had with the author.

"I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with," she said. "I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish.

"To come back to our earlier thing — I just don't think these things are either/or. I think it's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with."

Watson said her greatest regret was that "a conversation was never made possible." Asked if she was open to speaking with Rowling, she responded, "Yeah, and I always will. I believe in that. I believe in that completely."

The podcast appearance comes on the heels of an interview with Hollywood Authentic, in which Watson reflected on her ongoing break from the film industry, which began after her last major role in 2018. She said she does not miss the demands of promoting films.

"A bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying," she said.

"I don't miss the pressure. I forget it was a lot of pressure," Watson said, recalling even a small informal theater project with friends as stressful.

"I don't miss that."