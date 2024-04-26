WATCH TV LIVE

Emma Stone: Call Me Emily

By    |   Friday, 26 April 2024 12:12 PM EDT

Emma Stone said she would prefer to be addressed by her real name of Emily.

The 35-year-old actor originally chose the name Emma Stone because the name Emily Stone had already been taken by another actor from SAG-AFTRA. But in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stone said she "can't do it anymore."

"I would like to be Emily," she said.

Stone said that years after she chose her stage name, she wished she could be called by her birth name again.

"I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily,'" she said.

In November 2018, Stone revealed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that, when she was much younger, she wanted to be called "Emma" because she was a Spice Girls fan and admired Baby Spice, also known as Emma Bunton.

"It wasn't necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did," Stone said, according to People magazine. 

"And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was," she added.

Stone revealed that she had seen the British girl group twice in concert and shared her plans to also catch them on their then-upcoming 2019 stadium tour.

"I saw them in concert in the '90s, I saw them at 02 Arena in 2008 and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that — somehow, " she said. 

Fallon then guided Stone through a quiz to reveal which of the Spice Girls members she was most like. The results shocked her. 

"I'm Posh Spice?" Stone said incredulously. "That is not — I'm shocked. I'm shocked."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


