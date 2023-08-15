Emma Heming 'Not Good' as Bruce Willis Fights Dementia

Emma Heming said Monday on Instagram that she is struggling as her husband, actor Bruce Willis, battles dementia.

"I know it looks like I'm out living my best life, [but] I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can. I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and [I do that for] Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way," Heming, 45, said in a video.

"So I don't want it to be misconstrued that I'm good, because I'm not. I'm not good," she said, adding that she often is consumed by "doom and gloom."

Heming, a model, said that while she was putting her "best foot forward," it doesn't come easily. But she needs to do it for herself and her family.

"When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love," Heming said, noting that she is "just doing the best that [she] can always."

"I don't have this down to a fine-science either, but I try. It's an affirmation I use daily so it's kept in the forefront of my mind."

Heming thanked her followers for their support and urged them to "keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day."

Willis' family announced last year that the "Die Hard" star, 68, was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February, the family said his condition had "progressed" and that he is battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the statement read. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.

"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."