Eminem's Mother Dead at 69: Report

Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, has died at age 69, according to multiple reports.

TMZ revealed the news, stating that Nelson died on Monday after a diagnosis of advanced lung cancer.

Reports that Nelson was "terminally ill" emerged in September.

"There are not many options [for Debbie]," a source told In Touch Weekly. "She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time left."

The insider shared that although Eminem, 52, had not spoken to his mother for "years," he was supporting her financially.

"People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," the source said, at the time. "He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile."

Nelson gave birth to Eminem (Marshall Bruce Mathers III) in October 1972 when she was 18 years old, the New York Post reported.

She shared him with her high school boyfriend, Marshall Bruce Mathers, whom she married in 1970. Their marriage ended in divorce shortly after Eminem's birth.

Eminem and his mother had a rocky relationship over the years. In 1999, Nelson sued him for defamation, claiming that his debut album, "The Slim Shady LP," falsely accused her of drug use.

Nelson won her defamation lawsuit, but despite initially seeking $11 million, she was awarded only $25,000. After covering her legal expenses, she ended up with less than $2,000, according to reports at the time.

In 2008, Nelson released a memoir titled "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem," where she shared details about their strained relationship. That same year, in an interview with The Village Voice, she spoke about making amends with her son.

"I'm not ever gonna give up on my kids. I won't give up on anybody," she said. "There's hope for everybody. It's a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It's like a cashed check. It's over, it's done. You need to move on."

In 2022, Nelson congratulated Eminem for his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a now-deleted video on X.

“Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," Nelson said, according to People.

"I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you," she added.