Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly Were Jacksonville Shooter Targets

The white man who killed three Black people after opening fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend identified rappers Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly as "valid targets" who should "be killed on sight."

Ryan Palmeter, 21, made the remarks in a nearly 30-page manifesto, which was left behind after he shot up the store with two guns before pulling the trigger on himself Saturday.

"Eminem … stared the abyss (being ni–dly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a ni—er)," Palmeter wrote in excerpts of the manifesto seen by Rolling Stone.

"Walks the edge of ni–er lover and honorary ni–er. Fell off not because his new stuff sucked but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal shit.

"ROE for Total Ni–er Death is to include Eminem … as a valid target and he is to be killed on sight," he added.

Palmeter also made mention of Machine Gun Kelly, who he was reportedly close enough to have shot previously.

"Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly): Honorable ni–er. To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn't get a shot at him up in Ohio," he wrote.

Reps for both stars did not return to Rolling Stone's requests for comment.

On Monday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the investigation into the shooting up to this point "reveals the perpetrator of Saturday's attack through his own writings, through the references he made, and through his actions, make clear his intentions, his actions, his motivations, his hate," according to the New York Post.

Palmeter killed Angela Michelle Carr, 52, when he fired 11 rounds at her as she sat in her car in the store's parking lot. He gunned down Jerrald Gallion, 29, as he entered the shop with his girlfriend, and shot and killed Anolt Joseph "AJ" Laguerre Jr., 19, when he tried to flee.

After the shooting began, Palmeter messaged his father, directing him to his room. There, his father discovered a will and a suicide note, according to the police.

His father called 911 but by the time he learned what had happened, Palmeter had already turned the gun on himself, 11 minutes after his rampage began.