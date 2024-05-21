WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eminem | Hailie Jade | daughter | Evan McClintock | married | rapper | family

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock

By    |   Tuesday, 21 May 2024 11:08 AM EDT

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, who was the subject and lyrical inspiration for several of the rapper's hit songs during the earlier years of his career, has married boyfriend Evan McClintock.

Jade confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday that featured the newly married couple posing in front of a floral arch.

"Waking up a wife this week," Jade wrote. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So, so many happy tears were shed, laughs (and) smiles were had, (and) so much love was felt.

"Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family (and) friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband (and) wife."

A representative for Jade revealed to USA Today that the couple tied the knot in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday.

Photos made available by TMZ show Eminem dancing with Jade at the wedding. According to the outlet, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine, who co-founded Interscope Records, also attended the event.

Eminem has been teasing the release of his forthcoming summer album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)," which will apparently kill off his best-known alter ego that he created in the 1990s as he rose to prominence.

Under the "OBITUARIES" section, the piece titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions" with the subtitle "Fans 'Will Never Forget' Controversial Rapper" commemorates the character, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The article recalls Slim Shady as "a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene," who gained widespread fame with the 1999 hit "My Name Is." It also highlights his "complex and tortured existence" and his "sudden and horrific end."

A photo of Eminem wearing overalls and a hockey mask, which is the same guise that formed part of Slim Shadys earlier stage presentations, accompanied the fake obituary.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, who was the subject and lyrical inspiration for several of the rapper's hit songs during the earlier years of his career, has married boyfriend Evan McClintock.
eminem, Hailie Jade, daughter, Evan McClintock, married, rapper, family, wedding, music
312
2024-08-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved