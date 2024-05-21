Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, who was the subject and lyrical inspiration for several of the rapper's hit songs during the earlier years of his career, has married boyfriend Evan McClintock.

Jade confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday that featured the newly married couple posing in front of a floral arch.

"Waking up a wife this week," Jade wrote. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So, so many happy tears were shed, laughs (and) smiles were had, (and) so much love was felt.

"Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family (and) friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband (and) wife."

A representative for Jade revealed to USA Today that the couple tied the knot in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday.

Photos made available by TMZ show Eminem dancing with Jade at the wedding. According to the outlet, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine, who co-founded Interscope Records, also attended the event.

Eminem has been teasing the release of his forthcoming summer album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)," which will apparently kill off his best-known alter ego that he created in the 1990s as he rose to prominence.

Under the "OBITUARIES" section, the piece titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions" with the subtitle "Fans 'Will Never Forget' Controversial Rapper" commemorates the character, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The article recalls Slim Shady as "a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene," who gained widespread fame with the 1999 hit "My Name Is." It also highlights his "complex and tortured existence" and his "sudden and horrific end."

A photo of Eminem wearing overalls and a hockey mask, which is the same guise that formed part of Slim Shadys earlier stage presentations, accompanied the fake obituary.