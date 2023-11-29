×
Emily Ratajkowski Called Out for 'Fatphobic' Photo Shoot

By    |   Wednesday, 29 November 2023 01:02 PM EST

Emily Ratajkowski is facing backlash over a photoshoot that fans are branding as "fatphobic."

The model, 32, sparked outrage this week for photos that emerged from a spread for the French magazine Le Monde depicting Ratajkowski wearing a variety of outfits. One photo in particular raised a few eyebrows.

In the image that forms part of the series captured by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, which Ratajkowski shared on Instagram, she is standing with one leg inside a pair of jeans and pulling the waistband to the side. The photo is reminiscent of weight loss ads from the early 2000s.

"Designers won’t make plus sizes unless it’s for a photo opp where a thin person can be quirky," one follower commented on the Instagram post.

"What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture … so distasteful and disgusting …. how did anybody okay that," a second wrote.

Others noted that the photos were in contradiction to what Ratajkowski said in her 2021 book, "My Body," about body image, beauty standards, and the societal pressure placed on women with regards to their bodies.

"What a strange second photo. And you wrote a book about body image? Mm!" a follower wrote, while another critic added, "Writing a book centered [on] body image and then doing the second photo is crazy."

Plus-size model Tess Holliday also weighed in, writing, "I’ve been looking for those jeans in the second photo if you could just please return them that would [be] cool. Tysm."

Ratajkowski has openly addressed the challenges within the modeling industry and has honestly shared her battles with body image in the past. 

"You have this idea, this goal of being a type of woman, being beautiful … and now everyone is putting out an image of themselves. We all have Instagrams," she previously told Yahoo.

"I think that I realized that my experience was maybe more relatable than I even realized," she added.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

