'Young Sheldon' Star Emily Osment Files for Divorce After 5 Months of Marriage

Emily Osment is ending her marriage to musician Jack Anthony Farina after less than five months together.

Osment, 32, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, the Independent reported.

Court documents reveal the pair wed on Oct. 12 but parted ways by Dec. 7. The couple has no children.

"I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out," Osment said in a statement to USA Today.

As reported by People, Osment posted a heartfelt message on Instagram in June 2023, describing herself as "deliriously happy" while showing off a sparkling diamond engagement ring. The post has since been deleted.

"I did not know life could be this sweet," she captioned the post. “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years."

"This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything," she added. "I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."

In a previous interview with People, Osment shared her excitement about marrying Farina.

"I cannot wait to be married. I wish we could just jump to that," she told the outlet.

"It's so exciting, and we have to constantly remind ourselves, you're only going to do this once," Osment continued. "So you might look at 1000 pictures of what looks like the exact same chair, and your wedding planner will say, 'What kind of chairs do you want?' And I'll say, 'Yes, there should be chairs there.' And she'll say, 'No, but what kind of chairs?' And I'll say, 'I don't care. There should just be chairs.' It's a little bit like that."

This marked Osment’s first marriage. She is the younger sister of actor Haley Joel Osment, who gained fame for his role in the psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense."

She first rose to stardom as Lilly Truscott, best friend to Miley Cyrus' character in the hit Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana."

Osment later took on leading roles in sitcoms like "Young & Hungry" and "Young Sheldon" and is currently part of the "Young Sheldon" spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage."