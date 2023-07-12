Emily Blunt Takes Break From Acting to Focus on Family

Emily Blunt will be taking a break from acting to focus on being a parent.

The actor, who stars in the forthcoming film "Oppenheimer" revealed her decision on Monday's episode of the podcast "Table for Two" with Bruce Bozzi.

During her appearance, Blunt, who shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski, admitted she didn't always manage to balance being a working mom.

"I never feel I'm doing it right. But this year I'm not working," she said.

"I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9," Blunt continued. "We're in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. It's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. I just felt that in my bones."

In addition to "Oppenheimer," Blunt has also been working on several other projects including David Yates's crime drama "Pain Hustlers'' opposite Chris Evans and David Leitch's action film "The Fall Guy,'' according to Vanity Fair.

Commenting on the films, the "Devil Wears Prada" star said that she did have a "beautiful time" working on them, however, they did have a down side.

"Some were more intense than others, some were harder than others," Blunt continued. "Some were more time-consuming than others. The ones that are time-consuming, I think for me, are becoming few and further between because of the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance."

Blunt further shared that she was "very prone" to mom guilt.

"I think maybe all mothers are," she said. "You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother. I'm a huge advocate for it. I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. I love the word ambition — it's just dreams and purpose — it's not an ugly word. I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."