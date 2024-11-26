Elton John Still Can't See From Right Eye Months After Infection

Elton John has revealed that his vision is still impaired four months after losing vision in his right eye due to a reported eye infection.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" Monday, the music icon explained that it was now affecting his ability to work and has forced him to put on hold the release of a new album.

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France. And it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye's not the greatest," he said, according to Variety.

"So, there's hope and encouragement that it will be OK," he continued. "But I'm kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don't know. Because I can't see, a lyric for start."

Without offering too many details, John added, "We're taking an initiative to try and make it better."

"I can't see anything, I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," he said.

John first opened up about partially losing his sight back in September in an Instagram post.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," John wrote at the time.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," he continued.

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far," he added.