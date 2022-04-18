Elon Musk Reveals He Does Not Own a Home: I'm Staying at Friends' Places

Elon Musk has revealed that he does not own a home at the moment and is sleeping at his friends' houses.

Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $251 billion, made the admission during an interview with Chris Anderson, head of conference organizers TED, published Monday.

"I don't even own a place right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places," Musk said.

"If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms," he added.

The topic came about when Anderson mentioned to Musk that, given the global disparities in wealth, many people were offended by the concept of billionaires.

"For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case," Musk said. He further explained that he did not own a yacht and did not take vacations.

"It's not as though my personal consumption is high," he continued. "I mean, the one exception is the plane, but if I don't use the plane, then I have less hours to work."

In March it emerged that Musk had sold his seven properties in California for roughly $127.9 million, making a profit of around $25 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, which noted, however, that he had mortgages on several of the houses at the time.

The sale came after Musk tweeted in 2020 that he planned to sell "almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house." His on-again, off-again girlfriend meanwhile told Vanity Fair that Musk lived below the poverty line.

"Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line," said Grimes. "To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there's no security, and I'm eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?"