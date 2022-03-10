Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

Elon Musk and recording artist Grimes (Claire Boucher) have secretly welcomed their second child, a daughter.

Grimes was forced to reveal the news when an interview with Vanity Fair was interrupted by the baby's wailing upstairs.

"I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking," the "Genesis" singer said of trying to conceal her baby, whose name is Exa Dark Sideræl — Y for short.

Y was born via surrogate in December 2021— several weeks after Grimes and Musk broke up after three years together. The Tesla CEO confirmed the split in September to Page Six at the time, explaining that he and Grimes remain on good terms while co-parenting their first child, X Æ A-Xii — X for short.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Now it appears the pair are back together in some sort of capacity.

"There’s no real word for it," Grimes explained to Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."

This, Grimes said, is the "best it's ever been" between her and Musk.

"We just need to be free," she said, adding that they planned to have "at least three or four" children.

Commenting on why she wanted to keep Y's identity a secret, Grimes told Vanity Fair she was not at liberty to speak about "these things."

"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she said. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff ... X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know."