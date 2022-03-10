×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | grimes | baby | tesla

Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2
Grimes attends a 2021 Met gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 10 March 2022 10:54 AM

Elon Musk and recording artist Grimes (Claire Boucher) have secretly welcomed their second child, a daughter. 

Grimes was forced to reveal the news when an interview with Vanity Fair was interrupted by the baby's wailing upstairs. 

"I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking," the "Genesis" singer said of trying to conceal her baby, whose name is Exa Dark Sideræl — Y for short. 

Y was born via surrogate in December 2021— several weeks after Grimes and Musk broke up after three years together. The Tesla CEO confirmed the split in September to Page Six at the time, explaining that he and Grimes remain on good terms while co-parenting their first child, X Æ A-Xii — X for short. 

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Now it appears the pair are back together in some sort of capacity. 

"There’s no real word for it," Grimes explained to Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."

This, Grimes said, is the "best it's ever been" between her and Musk. 

"We just need to be free," she said, adding that they planned to have "at least three or four" children. 

Commenting on why she wanted to keep Y's identity a secret, Grimes told Vanity Fair she was not at liberty to speak about "these things." 

"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she said. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff ... X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed their second child, a daughter.
elon musk, grimes, baby, tesla
365
2022-54-10
Thursday, 10 March 2022 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved