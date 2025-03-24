Musk's Ex Says She Was Diagnosed With Autism, ADHD

Musician Grimes, Elon Musk's former girlfriend, said she was diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

"Got diagnosed w ADHD / autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck," she posted on X on Sunday. "I feel like, had we known this when I was a child I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I over came them."

Grimes, 37, also reflected on her ADHD experience, saying her symptoms worsened significantly when she wasn't an avid reader. She criticized those attempting to "pathologize" reading, calling it "so dark" and highlighting how reading can be one of the most beneficial activities for children with ADHD.

Grimes' remarks were a direct response to an X user who referred to "excessive reading" in children as a potential "sign of dissociation."

She shared concern about the growing social-media mental health subculture, noting that while some aspects are beneficial, many of them seem intentionally harmful. She criticized certain groups for being "anti-civilizational" and for promoting ideas that could worsen people's well-being.

Grimes, who shares three children with billionaire Musk, recently called out the Tesla CEO for recently parading their 4-year-old "Lil X," in front of the public during a White House event. Musk was seen with their son as President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the role of DOGE's powers in government earlier this year.

Grimes revealed last week that she had "begged" Musk to refrain from showing their children in public and online, even resorting to "legal recourse."

"I have tried begging the public and my kid's dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse. I follow you here, I've seen young [people] destroyed by the internet too," she wrote, according to People.

"The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day," she added. "It's insane to me that there's no way to deal with this. I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don't even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it [to be honest]."

Grimes concluded her post by saying, "We're in the Wild West of information content and the erosion of privacy, and it's very concerning."