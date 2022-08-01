Elon Musk's Dad Says He's Not Proud of His Son

Elon Musk's father admitted he is not proud of his Tesla founder son and hinted that he favored Elon's brother Kimbal, who is his "pride and joy."

Errol Musk, 76, made the remarks Monday during an interview on Kyle and Jackie O's show on radio station KIIS FM.

"Your offspring is a genius. He's worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?" presenter Jackie O asked Errol, according to the New York Post.

"No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it's not as if we suddenly started doing something," Errol said.

Errol shares Elon, daughter Tosca, and son Kimbal with his wife, Maye. Errol also has five other children with other partners.

Commenting on Elon, his eldest son, and his career, Errol said Elon felt as if he were running five years behind schedule — an assessment he agreed with.

"He is frustrated with progress and it's understandable," Errol said. "I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He's 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he's 50; I mean, that’s an old man."

Errol added that he was concerned that Elon, who has nine children with four women but is currently single, won't be able to find a partner who would be willing to give up her career to be with him.

"I worry about him," Errol said. "He loves people; he loves humanity."

During the interview, Errol also got candid about his son's physical appearance, saying that he had recommended a supplement called garcinia cambogia, which is alleged to aid weight loss without additional exercise or dieting.

"Elon is very strongly built but he’s been eating badly," Errol said.

Errol also said that while Elon may be the world's richest man, he did not readily give him handouts.

"We are a very frugal, stingy family," Errol said. "If I want to spend anything, I have to answer 100 questions of why."