Ellie Goulding's 'Face Is Intact' After Fireworks Mishap

Ellie Goulding has reassured fans that her face 'is intact' after she was hit by a pyrotechnic while performing.

The incident took place last weekend at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England. In video footage posted to TikTok, Goulding, 36, is seen performing "Miracle" when a firework appeared to shoot into her face. She barely missed a beat though, and continued with her song.

On Wednesday, Goulding shared a health update to concerned fans via a statement posted on her Instagram stories.

"To those asking I am ok!" Goulding wrote alongside a firework emoji. "Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x."

While this specific incident was an unfortunate accident, there have been several other events recently in which performers have been hit by objects deliberately thrown on stage by members of the audience.

Drake was hit in the arm with a cellphone while performing at Chicago's United Center in July, according to video footage obtained by Billboard.

Bebe Rexha and country music sensation Kelsea Ballerini encountered similar incidents during recent performances.

Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone.

"I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny" the accused thrower, Nicolas Malvagna, later said according to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Ballerini had to pause her concert after a bracelet thrown by a concertgoer hit her in the face.

In another incident, Ava Max was slapped by a fan who rushed on stage. Additionally, at the BST Hyde Park concert in London on June 25, a fan threw their mother's ashes onto the stage while Pink was performing.

"This is your mom?" Pink said as she picked up the bag, according to USA Today. "I don't know how I feel about this."

Adele paused one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows to address a troubling trend.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment?" the singer said to the audience, according to the Daily Mail.

"Throwing s*** on stage, have you seen them? I f****** dare you. I dare you throw something at me, I'll f****** kill you," she added.