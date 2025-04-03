Ellen Pompeo: Taylor Swift Wrote 'Biggest Check' for Children's Charity

Ellen Pompeo said pop star Taylor Swift wrote the "biggest check" for a children's charity "without blinking an eye."

Pompeo, star of "Grey's Anatomy," talked about the donation during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson" on Wednesday while discussing appearing in the pop icon's music video for her hit song "Bad Blood."

"Taylor is such a good girl. I didn't know her and she invited me to be in the video and I thought, 'Oh, that will be fun.' And I went and did the video. Honestly, it was the easiest thing. It was like an hour or two," she told Hudson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Bad Blood" music video showcased a star-studded lineup, featuring appearances from Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Mariska Hargitay, and others.

During her time starring in the video, Pompeo revealed that she had a request for Swift.

"At the time, [husband Chris Ivery] and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children's Hospital Los Angeles here," Pompeo said. "They have an amazing program at Children's where they make music for the babies in the NICU.

"For the parents who have to go to work all day and they can't be with the kids, they record their voices singing nursery rhymes or telling them stories and they play it for the babies in the day when the parents can't be there. The babies respond to it and it makes their outcomes more positive."

But the program needed money to run.

"So I asked Taylor, 'Could you write me a big old check for Children's?' and she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye," Pompeo said.

Swift previously shared that she was a fan of "Grey's Anatomy" and even named one of her cats after Pompeo's character Meredith Grey.

"I love Grey's Anatomy because I think it's the best example of dry, sarcastic humor I've ever seen mixed with drama, because in life there's humor and there's drama," Swift said in an older interview that has circulated on social media, adding that having her song featured on the ABC medical drama series was "basically the best thing ever."