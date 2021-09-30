Ellen Pompeo Recalls Heated Exchange With Denzel Washington: 'We Went at It'

Ellen Pompeo is sharing details about a spat she had with Denzel Washington on the set of "Grey's Anatomy."

At the time, Washington was brought in by executive producer Debbie Allen to direct a season 12 episode for the show as a "surprise" for Pompeo, who had been starring in the show for over a decade, she revealed on the debut episode of her new podcast, "Tell Her." However, it was not long before tension arose.

"He came probably three weeks prior so he could get caught up because Denzel doesn't watch much TV, he's probably never seen the show," Pompeo shared. "He did the show because his wife is a big fan. His wife is really who told him, 'That show's amazing, you should go do it.' I think he saw it as a good exercise to just come in and direct something quick."

The argument arose over how an actor's character, who in the episode was epileptic and broke the jaw of Pompeo's character, Meredith Grey, should apologize.

"He made this choice to speak very softly. And I was p****d that I had to sit there and listen to this apology," Pompeo recalled. "And he wasn’t looking at me in the eye. Again, we love actors who make choices. Right. And I yelled at him and I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize, look at me.'"

The lines were not in the script and Pompeo said it upset Washington.

"He was like, 'I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do!' And I was like,' Listen, motherf***er, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?'"

The actress went on to state that she did have "the utmost respect" for Washington but that day it did not matter.

"We went at it one day and then his wife came to set to visit. And I was like, I was not talking to him. I was mad at him. And I told his wife I was like, yeah, he yelled at me today," she continued. "Yeah, he let me have it today. And I’m not OK with him and I’m not looking at him and I’m not talking to him."

Shortly after sharing her story, Pompeo was met with backlash and soon was trending on Twitter.

"Ellen Pompeo taking L after L by sharing things unprovoked," tweeted sports anchor Chris Williamson.

"She regularly swings back and forth between being an "ally" and being a regular problematic white lady with Black children," another Twitter user wrote of Pompeo.

"Ellen Pompeo really disrespected Denzel Washington and proudly told the world like we were gonna be on her side…," a third tweeted.

As of Thursday, Pompeo had not addressed the criticism.

