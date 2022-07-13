Name 'Ellen Page' Erased From Prominent Platforms

It appears that the name Ellen Page is fast being erased from history — or at least from prominent platforms including IMDb, Wikipedia, and the Oscars.

In December 2020, the person formerly known as Ellen Page became Elliot Page and in doing so has become one of Hollywood's most prominent transgender men. Now history is being rewritten to suit that new persona.

As the Daily Wire noted, a quick search for "Ellen Page" on Oscars.org will instead produce the name "Elliot Page" along with a short explainer. "NOTE: Nomination originally submitted under Elliot Page’s prior name. At the request of the nominee, following his December 1, 2020 announcement that he is transgender, his name has been changed accordingly with support of the Academy’s Awards and Events Committee," it says.

What makes the ordeal confusing though, is that the name "Ellen Page" is still listed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences under nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 2008. Things are more clear cut on IMDb, which appears to have completely erased Page's former name. "Ellen" does not appear at all in the Hollywood star's biography, even in roles that Page performed under the former name.

A similar observance can be made on Page's Wikipedia page. Barring a quick "formerly Ellen Page" note, no further mention is made of Page's former name.

Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles, who addressed the contradictions and confusion surrounding the name change, pointed out that, for 33 out of 35 years of life, Page went by the name "Ellen" and this cannot be erased from history. Knowles further stated that Page cannot expect the world to forget the name and just start over.

He questioned what would happen if Page were to decide to switch back to using female pronouns and going by Ellen again.