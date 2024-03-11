Elle King on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Elle King had to roll witht the punches after a drunken performance at a tribute concert for Dolly Parton.

King joined other country stars at the event on Jan. 22 at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona. But it soon became evident that she was not sober as she slurred some of the words and forgot the lyrics to Parton's "Marry Me." King admitted to fans that she was "hammered," according to People.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, King, 34, thanked fans for their support while also addressing her critics.

"To everyone sending me love because I'm human and already talked to Dolly I love you," she wrote over a video of herself running up and down the stands of a concert venue during a workout. "To everyone who told me to k*ll myself I love you too."

Captioning the video, King wrote: "Oh no was my human showing."

King postponed several concerts and rescheduled them for later in the year. She shared the news via an Instagram Story at the time, announcing that her scheduled winter performances in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan were rescheduled to late March, and her Dallas, Texas concert was moved to September, according to People.

Parton, 78, later defended King, saying during an interview with Extra that King had issued a plea to "forgive" her.

"Elle is really a great artist. She's a great girl, and she's been going through a lot of hard things lately," Parton said. "And she just had a little too much to drink, so let's just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could."

King returned to the stage this month. Her most recent show was Saturday in Glasgow.