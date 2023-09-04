×
Tags: electric zoo | crowd surge | capacity

Fans Storm Gates as Electric Zoo Reaches Capacity

Monday, 04 September 2023 12:55 PM EDT

According to reports, crowds stormed the entrance gate at the Electric Zoo Festival on Sunday after organizers announced that the venue had reached its maximum capacity and that ticket holders would be denied entry.

The chaotic scene unfolded on the last day of the three-day electronic music festival held annually over Labor Day weekend at New York City's Randall's Island Park.

"It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancellation, we have reached our venue's capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday," the organizers wrote in a statement on social media site X.

"For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today," the statement added.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, one attendee said he rushed the gate after learning that the venue reached capacity.

"I'm never coming back," Jeff Wang, 22, told the outlet. "Worst experience of my life."

Video footage posted to X showed hoards of people racing to the entrance of the event. 

Another concertgoer, Eileen Tayam, told Rolling Stone that her 32-year-old sister was among those unable to enter. She ultimately decided to head home amid the surging crowds. 

A security guard, speaking with the outlet, said he was upset at the event planning.

"Every single staff that is at Ezoo is mad at Ezoo," he said. "Why would you oversell tickets?"

On Friday, even organizers announced that the first day of the festival had to be scrapped because the main stage was not constructed in time. 

"This year has presented unparalleled challenges for everyone," a statement read. "The global supply chain disruptions have impacted industries worldwide, and, sadly, our beloved festival has not been immune. These unexpected delays have prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1."

The festival noted that everyone who didn't get in would receive a full refund.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 04 September 2023 12:55 PM
