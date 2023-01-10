'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Pays Tribute to Adam Rich: 'Lifelong Friend'

Willie Aames and Adam Rich played brothers on the ABC drama "Eight Is Enough" for several years. Now, Aames is remembering his co-star on social media.

During the five seasons they starred on the show, which aired from 1977 to 1981, the two actors developed a strong bond, which Aames celebrated in his tribute to Rich a day after he died at age 54.

"This morning Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing. I'm gutted," he wrote Sunday on Facebook. "Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend."

Aames went on to describe his late co-star as "one of those kid actors that our generation will always remember."

"I can't tell you how many parents have told me they named their first child 'Nicolas' after his Eight Is Enough character," he continued. "The diminishing fraternity of kids that grew up in the golden years of family television has lost another of our own. I will miss him deeply. Rest 'A.R.' - You were the cutest TV kid of them all."

TMZ reported on Rich's death, citing family members who revealed that he died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. No reason was given for his death but sources added that there was no foul play involved and that someone who came to his home found Rich lifeless.

Actor Betty Buckley, who played the brothers' stepmom on "Eight Is Enough," also paid tribute to Rich on social media, saying that she was "blessed to work with him on 'Eight Is Enough'."

"I adored him and loved working with him in our scenes together on the show. He was so sweet, funny, fresh and natural," she wrote in an Instagram post. "He brought a lot of joy to all of us on the show and to our audiences. Adam and I have remained friends all of these years. His love and support have always meant a lot to me."

Buckley described her shock at leaning the news of his death and extended her condolences to Rich’s friends and family.

"I will miss him greatly," she concluded.