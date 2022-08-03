Dementia Stricken Edie McClurg's Conservator Says Man Is Abusing 'Ferris Buellar' Star

"Ferris Bueller" star Edie McClurg's legal team has requested a temporary restraining order against an unemployed man who has been living with the 77-year-old, who has dementia.

According to NBC News, citing documents filed on Tuesday, Michael Ramos claims to be a "long time friend" of McClurg’s and was able to "ingratiate himself into (her) life while she was battling dementia."

McClurg’s lawyers wrote that Ramos is unemployed and "was able to finagle his way into (McClurg’s) home even though he has never paid any rent or expenses."

According to the complaint, he also tried to take McClurg out of the state of California "in order to marry her when he knew she lacked capacity," even though the two have "never been romantically involved," but a 2019 court order mandated Ramos not go through with the marriage.

His attempts to marry McClurg came despite her being under a conservatorship that was put in place in February 2019, after the star's doctors found she was "no longer able to handle her own affairs given severe cognitive dysfunction, is not capable of living alone without supervision and assistance, and is especially vulnerable to undue influence given her poor judgment and evident dementia (likely due to Alzheimer’s disease)," according to NBC.

The 2019 court order did however allow for Ramos to keep living with McClurg, the court documents stated.

The complaint further noted that a caretaker for McClurg had accused Ramos of assaulting her in McClurg's home on "more than one occasion," and had filed a criminal complaint against him.

The caretaker said she is concerned Ramos "either has been or may be currently assaulting (McClurg) in a similar manner and that given her diagnosis of dementia, she may not even realize that it has been or is occurring."

Even if Ramos is not abusing her, the complaint continues, his presence is "causing severe emotional distress and mental suffering."

In response to the caretaker's allegations, McClurg’s legal team filed a petition to have Ramos removed from the property. Ramos and his lawyers denied the abuse allegations of the caretaker in a statement.

"These are false allegations brought about by Ms. McClurg’s conservator and her counsel who have made it their mission to overturn orders issued by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge allowing Ms. McClurg’s long-term companion/fiancé to continue to reside with her at her home," the statement read, according go NBC. "Despite the seriousness of the allegations, we are not aware of any criminal charges pending against this individual, nor do we expect there to be any."

In his own statement, Ramos said McClurg’s conservator, Angelique Cabral, had been using "lies and speculation" that he had harmed, or would harm, McClurg. This, he said, is "a lie that I cannot live with and must defend."

"I did not harm Edie McClurg and I would not harm Edie McClurg," his response added, according to NBC.