Edie Falco Discusses Overcoming Her Alcohol Addiction

Edie Falco has it all together but things were very different when she was growing up.

Speaking with The Guardian, the actress delved into her childhood, speaking about her parents' divorce, as well as their decision to remarry twice, and opening up about how her shyness as a teenager ultimately led her to drink.

Falco describes her early life as "feral" on Long Island. As 1 of four kids to an amateur actor for a mother and a jazz drummer father, she admitted there was very little that was "conventional" about her upbringing.

"We had two creatively minded young people trying to make a family, so we really grew up feral," she recalled, adding that "there was a lot of chaos" in her home in the time period between her parents' divorces. Falco did attend therapy though, and told The Guardian that she can look back at her childhood with "such love."

"It was a bunch of people really, really trying," she said.

It was not one thing that pushed her to drink, but being shy and an aspiring actress did not help. She managed to get into the State University of New York (SUNY) Purchase (acting) program, but she would hang back in the shadows and let other students put themselves out there and bask in the limelight.

"I was a non-drinker for years, then I had my first drink at college and I found nirvana. It was the answer to all my problems, and the cause of all my other problems," she told The Guardian, adding that she did not really take other drugs, she just drank. "But only because I didn’t have any money. I was a big fan of cocaine if it was around, but I could never afford any, and marijuana just gave me anxiety," she said.

As she spiraled into a world of dependency, Falco said she started choosing boyfriends according to whether or not they drank.

"I’d wait to hear how quickly they’d mention alcohol, and that’s how I knew they were the next guy," she said, adding that she was convinced she worked better hungover. Her pivotal point came at age 29, when she woke up one morning after a long night out and found she had left her front door open. Falco knew she was done with her partying habits and alcohol. Shortly after making the decision, she was catapulted into success.

Falco is best known for her role as Tony Soprano's wife, Carmela, in "The Sopranos." The role earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series all in the same year, according to IMDB.

Falco additionally won an Emmy for her role in "Nurse Jackie." Overall, she has received 14 Emmy nominations as well as 11 Golden Globe nominations. She has starred in various other shows including "Law & Order: True Crime," "Oz," and "30 Rock."