Crew Members Injured on Eddie Murphy Film Set in Atlanta

Several crew members were injured while working on set of an upcoming film starring Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the incident, which occurred during the filming of "The Pickup," an upcoming production by Amazon MGM Studios, in Atlanta last Saturday.

A spokesperson from Amazon MGM Studios shared the accident took place during the execution of a rehearsed action sequence by the second unit team.

"Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result," the spokesperson stated.

"We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot."

The Associated Press reported Tuesday on the incident that occurred when a truck "locked up" and hit another vehicle.

"It was a completely freak accident," an anonymous source familiar with the production told the outlet. "It wasn't even a complicated or dangerous stunt."

The insider revealed the injuries varied from minor bumps and bruises to serious broken bones. Two crew members were transported to the hospital, with one still receiving care as of Tuesday. All individuals involved are expected to fully recover.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union representing film crew members, confirmed the accident in a statement to the AP. They have launched an inquiry but were unable to share further details.

"The Pickup" is directed by Tim Story of "The Blackening" fame, with a screenplay by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider ("Don't"). It has been labeled a heist comedy in media reports.

The cast includes Murphy, Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch. Murphy, alongside Story, John Davis, and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, is producing the film, along with Charisse Hewitt-Webster of Eddie Murphy Productions.