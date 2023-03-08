Eddie Izzard Reveals New Name: 'I'm Going to Be Suzy'

Eddie Izzard has a new name that she has wanted since she was 10 years old.

"I'm going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard; that's how I'm going to roll," the transgender comedian and activist said on Tuesday's episode of the "Political Party" podcast, according to CNN. "So, people can choose what they want. They can't make a mistake. They can't go wrong with me."

The Emmy winner admitted that as a child she had wanted to go by the name Suzy, but thought it would never happen. Then, as her career gained momentum, she felt like she couldn't "redo" her public-facing name.

"And then I thought, Well, if I'm doing she/her, why don't I add that to the name? Because I've got ‘Edward' on my passport, it's quite wooden and big and I don't call myself that. So, I just thought I'll add Suzy there, and then Eddie, and people can choose what they want and no one can go wrong," she said.

Izzard came out as transgender in the 1980s and adopted the she/her pronouns in 2019, CNN noted. The next year, she publicly began using those feminine pronouns after appearing on a segment of Sky Arts' "Portrait Artist of the Year."

Izzard attended the University of Sheffield, where she studied accountancy and financial management with mathematics, according to the Daily Mail. She did not finish her studies, choosing a career in comedy instead, and in 2006 was given an honorary doctorate by the university.

Izzard's career includes notable appearances in film and television with acting credits including the "Ocean's 11" films and NBC's "Hannibal."

Izzard is also a prominent stand-up comedian and member of the U.K.'s Labour Party. Upon announcing her campaign to become the Labor member of Parliament for Sheffield Central last year, Izzard said she felt compelled to formally join the race and "take the fight to the Tories."

"When I'm faced with a challenge, I work my hardest to deliver," she said.

"Labour ideals of fairness and equality have been at the core of my life. Opportunities that began right here in Sheffield have encouraged me to travel the world, performing in four languages, in 45 countries, bringing people together.

"I believe in making connections — not breaking them. I believe everyone should have the right to a fair chance in life. This is what I will fight for, and more, as your voice in Parliament."