Trans British Comedian Eddie Izzard Running for Parliament

British transgender comedian Eddie Izzard announced her campaign to become the Labor member of Parliament for Sheffield Central.

Izzard, a long-time Labour Party donor and campaigner, shared the news shortly after current MP Paul Blomfield said he would be standing down. In a statement posted Tuesday on her campaign website, Izzard said she felt compelled to formally join the race and "take the fight to the Tories."

"When I'm faced with a challenge, I work my hardest to deliver," she said.

"Sheffield has a proud history, showing grit and determination in overcoming adversities, and it was the wit and generosity of the people of this city that made me feel welcome when I first arrived in 1980 — the year the Leadmill opened."

Izzard attended the University of Sheffield in the 1980s, where she studied accountancy and financial management with mathematics, according to the Daily Mail. She did not finish her studies, choosing a career in comedy, and in 2006 was given an honorary doctorate by the university.

"A Labour government will embolden Sheffield to achieve its true potential, and I believe I am the right person to build on Paul Blomfield's tireless work for this city," she added.

Izzard also announced her campaign on social media in a video that outlined her platform. Later on Tuesday, actor Russell Crowe reposted her video on Twitter with a positive endorsement of her political efforts.

"Fantastic," Crowe wrote. "Go on Eddie. No brighter mind, no bigger heart. What an amazing opportunity for Sheffield."

Izzard first shared her hopes of becoming a Labour MP in August during an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's an amazing seat to be able to stand for, if the people of Sheffield Central wish to have me there, I will be there," she noted, according to the Daily Mail.

"I would love to be here as my whole creative career started from here, all the way to Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and around 45 countries in the world," she added.