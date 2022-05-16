Ed Sheeran Paid for Tom Parker's Medical Bills During Brain Cancer Treatment

Ed Sheeran helped to pay for Tom Parker's medical bills during Parker's battle with brain cancer.

Parker, star of the band The Wanted, died 18 months after he announced that he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. In his forthcoming posthumous autobiography, "Hope," Parker revealed that Sheeran contributed financially to some medical bills.

"Pretty much from the moment I was diagnosed, Ed Sheeran reached out to me with an offer to do anything he could to help," Parker wrote in his book, excerpts of which were published by The Sun. Parker said he had met Sheeran a decade ago, when The Wanted was touring with the "Shape of You" singer. Since then they had maintained a solid friendship, Parker said.

"I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now) but Ed is a very special man — he even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy," Parker continued.

"He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support. It meant the world."

Parker's wife, Kelsey, announced his death in March via Instagram.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children," she continued. "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

Last week Parker's bandmate Max George remembered Parker in an Instagram post that featured a photo of them together, showing him with his arm around Parker.

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart," he captioned the image.