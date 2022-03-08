Ed Sheeran Denies Allegations He Borrowed Ideas From Unknown Artists

Ed Sheeran is denying allegations that he borrowed ideas from other artists.

The singer-songwriter is facing a lawsuit that was filed by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue who claim that Sheeran took "particular lines and phrases" from their 2015 track "Oh Why" for his own 2017 song, "Shape of You," according to the Independent.

In court on Friday, Chokri and O’Donoghue’s lawyer, Andrew Sutcliffe, said that Sheeran was a "magpie" who "borrows ideas" without credit, the outlet noted.

Appearing in court on Monday Sheeran refuted the accusations, saying that "if Mr Sutcliffe would have done his research," he would have realized that he had often shared credit with lesser-known artists including Shivers and Visiting Hours, and a song that sampled an "unknown composer's" work from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, according to the BBC.

"All those examples are not famous artists that we've cleared songs with and that's what I have to say on that," he told the court, the BBC reported.

In written evidence, the singer said that the relevant parts of both songs were "entirely commonplace," the BBC noted.

"Even so, if I had heard 'Oh Why' at the time and had referenced it, I would have taken steps to clear it," Sheeran said, according to the outlet.

"I have always tried to be completely fair in crediting anyone who makes any contribution to any song I write,” he added, the BBC reported.

"I do refer to other works on occasion when I write, as do many songwriters. If there is a reference to another work, I notify my team so that steps can be taken to obtain clearance.

"I have been as scrupulous as I possibly can and have even given credits to people who I believe may have been no more than a mere influence for a songwriting element. This is because I want to treat other songwriters fairly."