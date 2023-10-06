Ed Sheeran Reveals He Dug His Grave in His Backyard

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he has his own grave ready in his backyard for when he dies.

In an interview with GQ released Thursday, the acclaimed singer opened up about the grave while discussing rumors of a crypt built on his estate in England.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” Sheeran, 32, told the outlet. He clarified that it functions as a memorial space for him to remember those he's lost in life, and it's also a venue where he celebrates weddings for his friends.

During the construction of the chapel, Sheeran said he had a realization that he wanted to be laid to rest there, ultimately ensuring that his daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, would always have a place to cherish his memory.

"It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," he explained.

"People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do," he added.

Sheeran has openly shared his experiences with grief. In 2021, he mourned the loss of his mentor, Michael Gudinski, at 68, and paid tribute at his memorial service in Australia.

The next year, his best friend, Jamal Edwards, died at 31, and he also lost his close friend Shane Warne in 2022.

Earlier this year, Sheeran spoke candidly about his mental health struggles and how he processed them while writing for his album "Subtract."

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said in a statement, according to People.

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," he continued.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumor, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he continued of wife Cherry Seaborn, with whom he welcomed a second daughter in May of last year.

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression, and anxiety," added the singer, referencing a plagiarism lawsuit involving his song "Shape of You." "I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."