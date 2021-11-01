×
Tags: Hollywood | ed sheeran | gay | feminine side

Ed Sheeran Says He Thought He Was Gay as a Child

ed sheeran plays guitar and sings into mic onstage
Ed Sheeran performing on stage during the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace on Oct. 17, 2021, in London, England. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 November 2021 12:27 PM

Ed Sheeran has admitted that he once thought he was gay as a child. 

The "Shape of You" singer explained during an appearance on the Dutch podcast "Man, Man, Man" that he began questioning his sexuality because he was so in tune with his feminine side. 

"I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit," Sheeran said during the interview that took place in October. "I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football," he continued, adding that he was "not a car guy."

Last weekend Sheeran announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to cancel all in-person events just days before the release of his fourth studio album. 

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for [COVID], so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran, wrote in an Instagram post. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he continued. "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."

During a virtual appearance on Apple Music's "First Listen" livestream event on Thursday, Sheeran shared a health update, explaining that he had been resting, taking "a lot of vitamin C and zinc and D,"  and was feeling "a lot better now," according to People. Elsewhere during the interview, Sheeran also opened up about his close relationship with Elton John. 

"I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day," Sheeran told host Zane Lowe. "He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls."

The pair grew close after the death of Sheeran's friend and mentor Michael Gudinski in March. Sheeran explained that he was not in a good place and John would phone him every day to check in to see how he was doing. They have maintained the tradition since.

"It's just become a daily thing, and there's not many people in my life like that, and I really, really appreciate him," Sheeran said. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
