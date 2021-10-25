Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer-songwriter announced the news on Sunday, just five days ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, explaining that he has been forced to cancel all in-person events.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for [COVID], so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran, 30, shared in an Instagram post.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he continued. "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."

In addition to live performances and in-person promotional events, Sheeran was also scheduled to appear on the Nov. 6 episode of "Saturday Night Live," and producers are now reportedly "scrambling" to find a replacement who can appeal to the same fanbase, a source revealed to Page Six. If those plans fall apart, Sheeran could still perform remotely.

"Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something ‘SNL’ does," the source explained. "The show likes to have the performer in studio."

It has been a busy few months for Sheeran, who has been filming for "The Voice," which features him as a mentor alongside Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, while also putting the finishing touches to his new album, "=" (Equals).

Opening up about one of the album's newest singles, "Shivers," Sheeran explained in an Instagram post that he spent three days writing it in a Suffolk farm he had rented. He initially intended to release it earlier in the year but decided it was more of an "autumnal" song that would be better suited for release in September.

"I hope you like it, I bloody love it," he added in his post.

Sheeran also performed at the recent 2021 MTV VMAs. Shortly after he admitted during an interview with radio host Julia, on her Audacy segment "The Julia Show," that he found the atmosphere at these events "horrible."

"The room is filled with resentment and hatred toward everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere," he said. "All the artists are sweet people, but they’re like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by 10 people and another artist surrounded by 10 people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side eye."