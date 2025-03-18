WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ed sheeran | boston | bar | surprise

Ed Sheeran Gives Surprise Performance at Boston Bar

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 10:43 AM EDT

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran stunned fans with a surprise performance at a Boston pub Monday night.

Earlier in the day, the singer teased an appearance on Instagram.

"Meet me in the pub tonight," he wrote, tagging his location in Boston, according to Boston.com. The post featured his song "Galway Girl," which he wrote is "okay to admit you like this song today bruh."

Hours later Sheeran delivered an intimate performance at The Dubliner. 

Videos posted to social media show Sheeran arriving for his set at the venue wearing a Celtics jersey. He proceeded to play several of his hits songs including "Nancy Mulligan," "Shivers," "Perfect," and "Don’t," Boston.com reported.

This is not the first time Sheeran surprised fans with an unexpected performance. 

Last month he appeared on the streets in India's tech capital of Bengaluru singing and playing his guitar ahead of his concert that night. Unfortunately, police cut the show short. 

Video of the incident shows a policeman walking up to Sheeran as he was performing the hit single "Shape of You" and unplugging the microphone, as onlookers protested. Sheeran left soon after.

He later took to social media to explain the situation, assuring his fans it's "all good," according to People

"We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up," he wrote on Instagram at the time. 

"All good though," he continued, adding, "See ya at the show tonight x."

Police later explained that event organizers had been refused permission for the street performance, which was on one of the city's busiest streets.

"I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place," Bengaluru police official Shekar T. Tekkannanavar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Ed Sheeran stunned fans with a surprise performance at a Boston pub Monday night. Earlier in the day, the singer teased an appearance on his Instagram stories.
ed sheeran, boston, bar, surprise
313
2025-43-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved