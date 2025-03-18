Ed Sheeran Gives Surprise Performance at Boston Bar

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran stunned fans with a surprise performance at a Boston pub Monday night.

Earlier in the day, the singer teased an appearance on Instagram.

"Meet me in the pub tonight," he wrote, tagging his location in Boston, according to Boston.com. The post featured his song "Galway Girl," which he wrote is "okay to admit you like this song today bruh."

Hours later Sheeran delivered an intimate performance at The Dubliner.

Videos posted to social media show Sheeran arriving for his set at the venue wearing a Celtics jersey. He proceeded to play several of his hits songs including "Nancy Mulligan," "Shivers," "Perfect," and "Don’t," Boston.com reported.

This is not the first time Sheeran surprised fans with an unexpected performance.

Last month he appeared on the streets in India's tech capital of Bengaluru singing and playing his guitar ahead of his concert that night. Unfortunately, police cut the show short.

Video of the incident shows a policeman walking up to Sheeran as he was performing the hit single "Shape of You" and unplugging the microphone, as onlookers protested. Sheeran left soon after.

He later took to social media to explain the situation, assuring his fans it's "all good," according to People.

"We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

"All good though," he continued, adding, "See ya at the show tonight x."

Police later explained that event organizers had been refused permission for the street performance, which was on one of the city's busiest streets.

"I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place," Bengaluru police official Shekar T. Tekkannanavar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reuters contributed to this report.