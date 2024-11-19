Ed Sheeran Calls Out Band Aid for Using His Vocals: I Would Have Declined

Ed Sheeran has spoken out against Band Aid, saying his vocals were used in a new mix of their charity single without seeking his permission.

The supergroup, led by Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, revealed plans for a new version of their iconic holiday song, "Do They Know It's Christmas?" to celebrate its 40th anniversary, according to Billboard.

This "ultimate mix" will incorporate vocals from the 1984 original and subsequent versions released in 1989, 2004, and 2014, with contributions from artists like Bono, George Michael, Harry Styles, and more.

However, Sheeran, who lent his voice to the 2014 recording alongside Coldplay, Sam Smith, and Rita Ora, revealed his vocals were included in the updated version without his consent.

"My approval wasn't sought on this new Band Aid 40 release," he wrote on his Instagram stories. "Had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals."

"A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I'm hoping it's a forward-looking one. Love to all x."

A representative from Band Aid released a statement to People saying Sheeran "did not ask to be removed from the record."

"Bob [Geldof] has since also put a call into Ed to speak directly," the statement added.

Sheeran was referencing an Instagram story from Ghanaian-English afrobeats artist Fuse ODG, who explained why he chose not to take part in the 2014 Band Aid version of the song.

"I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognized the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa," he wrote on Instagram.

"While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa's economic growth, tourism, and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride, and identity," Fuse continued.

"By showcasing dehumanizing imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement. My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism," he added.

"Today, the diaspora drives the largest funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid providing that Africa's solutions and progress lies in its own hands," he concluded.