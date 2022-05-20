Ed Sheeran, Wife Welcome Second Baby

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their second baby girl.

Seaborn has managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, so when Sheeran announced the news Thursday on Instagram, fans were surprised.

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl," Sheeran captioned an image of white baby socks placed on a brown blanket. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The couple, who met in primary school and married in 2019, welcomed their first child, Lyra Antarctica, in August 2020.

A spokesperson said Sheeran and Seaborn were "on cloud nine" after the birth of their daughter.

"They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour," the spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Mail. "We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time."

Last year Sheeran said during an appearance on the "Open House Party" podcast that he would be "super grateful" if they welcomed another baby.

"I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

"I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more," he added. "But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

Sheeran also previously opened up about his and Seaborn's struggles to conceive prior to Lyra's birth.

"We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we'd started going to doctors and figuring out what was up," he told The Breakfast Club, according to the Daily Mail. The couple conceived naturally during a 2019 trip to Antarctica, which inspired their daughter's name.

"I did think it was a miracle, so that's why I was like, we should have this in the name," Sheeran said.