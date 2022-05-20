×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ed sheeran | baby | daughter

Ed Sheeran, Wife Welcome Second Baby

ed sheeran performs at a concert
Ed Sheeran (Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 12:39 PM

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their second baby girl. 

Seaborn has managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, so when Sheeran announced the news Thursday on Instagram, fans were surprised.

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl," Sheeran captioned an image of white baby socks placed on a brown blanket. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The couple, who met in primary school and married in 2019, welcomed their first child, Lyra Antarctica, in August 2020. 

A spokesperson said Sheeran and Seaborn were "on cloud nine" after the birth of their daughter.  

"They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour," the spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Mail. "We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time."

Last year Sheeran said during an appearance on the "Open House Party" podcast that he would be "super grateful" if they welcomed another baby. 

"I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this," he said, according to the Daily Mail. 

"I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more," he added. "But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

Sheeran also previously opened up about his and Seaborn's struggles to conceive prior to Lyra's birth.

"We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we'd started going to doctors and figuring out what was up," he told The Breakfast Club, according to the Daily Mail. The couple conceived naturally during a 2019 trip to Antarctica, which inspired their daughter's name.

"I did think it was a miracle, so that's why I was like, we should have this in the name," Sheeran said. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their second baby girl. 
ed sheeran, baby, daughter
364
2022-39-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 12:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved