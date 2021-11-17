×
Tags: Hollywood | dynasty | john james | biden | biopic | hospital

'Dynasty' Star John James Rushed to Hospital Amid Filming Biden Biopic

Actor John James attends the 19th Annual Starlight Children's Foundation Benefit Fund Raiser April 6, 2002, in Los Angeles, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:07 AM

Actor John James had to be taken to the hospital while in Serbia filming for the upcoming Hunter Biden biopic.

The "Dynasty" star, who will play President Joe Biden in "My Son Hunter," sustained a head injury after taking a fall Saturday while he was off-set at a Belgrade restaurant, according to Fox News. He later joked about the incident.

"I've been playing stumbling and bumbling Joe Biden for almost a month now on set, I guess I took method acting to a new level. I was walking into a Belgrade restaurant, and I collided with the side of a glass door," James said, according to Fox News. "I had a large cut above my eye, and there was a lot of blood on the sidewalk. I was pretty stunned and was rushed to a hospital," he continued, adding that the Serbian hospital delivered "top-class treatment" despite being packed. 

"It was Saturday night in the Belgrade ER room, and like Saturday night ERs all over the world, it was pretty crazy, but I received top-class treatment and a couple of stitches and will be back on the set on Monday," he said. "The show must go on."

James announced last month that he would be starring in the upcoming biopic focusing on Hunter Biden in a video posted on YouTube

"The script has it all," James said. "Money, power, greed, sex, drugs, and alcohol. That kind of reminds me of ‘Dynasty.’ Anyway, I hope you get a chance to watch our movie. I know you’ll enjoy it."

"Goonies" and "Die Hard" actor Robert Davi signed on to direct the biopic, according to the Daily Mail. Speaking with the outlet about James' casting, he said he saw in the actor a "depth, sincerity and an extreme likability" that he "wanted for the basis of Joe Biden, a man who has for 40-plus years been at the forefront of American politics." 

Davi added, "It is important to have an actor that can measure up to such an icon, while at the same time present an endearing quirkiness without falling into the trap of belaboring his apparent frailties. John James is that actor."

"With John and Laurence, I think audiences will be riveted by Joe and Hunter's relationship and come to understand the dynamics between father and son."

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:07 AM
