'Dynasty' Actor Michael Nader Dies at 76, Days After Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Nader, best known for his roles in "Dynasty" and "All My Children," has died at 76.

The soap opera star's wife, Jodie Lister, confirmed that he died on Monday, just days after being diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer, at his Northern California residence, according to The News International.

"We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-COVID research," she said. "He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Nader was born in St. Louis but raised in California, where he soon learned how to surf and spent his days in the ocean navigating the beach breaks best known to locals. His skills, combined with his typical surfer look, landed him roles in several beach-themed movies in the 1960s including "Beach Party," "Bikini Beach," "Pajama Party," "Beach Blanket Bingo," as well as in the TV series "Gidget" alongside Sally Field, Deadline reported.

Nader went on to make guest appearances in "Magnum, P.I." and "As The World Turns," but it was his role in the 1983 series "Bare Essence" that opened the door for him. His big break came that same year when he was cast as Farnsworth "Dex" Dexter on the hit ABC nighttime soap "Dynasty."

After the show was canceled in 1989, Nader turned his attention to daytime TV with his most notable role being Dimitri Marick in "All My Children." He maintained the role from 1991 to 1999 then returned to the show for 2001. Nader was reportedly fired from the show after run-ins with the law that were the result of his substance abuse. In 1997, he was arrested for drunk driving, and in 2001 he was arrested again for attempting to sell a $20 bag of cocaine to an undercover police officer, according to Deadline. He eventually got sober.

"His death and diagnosis was sudden and unexpected and I have never experienced such agony as watching my soul mate die before my eyes," Lister said. "He was loved by so many and treasured his fans and their letters and emails. He responded to them all."

Nader is survived by Lister and his daughter, Lindsay Michelle Nader.

