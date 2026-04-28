Singer Dylan Carter, 'The Voice' Alum, Dies at 24

Dylan Carter, a musician best known for his run on Season 24 of "The Voice," died following a car accident in Colleton County, South Carolina. He was 24 years old.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash occurred around 11:22 p.m. on April 25.

Corporal Nick Pye told People that Carter was driving a 2026 Tesla when the vehicle left the road, hitting a curb, a utility pole, and a fence before flipping over. Carter was rushed to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. Authorities are still investigating the collision.

Moncks Corner Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. broke the news to the community on Facebook the following morning. Carter had been scheduled to perform for the town on Monday, April 27.

"Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events," Hamilton wrote. "His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt."

Reba McEntire, who served as Carter's coach on the show, shared her grief on Instagram.

"We will miss Dylan so much," she wrote. "He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice. Rest in peace, my dear friend."

Outside of his music career, Carter focused his energy on The Local Voice, a breast cancer charity he co-founded. The organization released a statement honoring his legacy of inclusion.

"Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day," the statement read. "Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen."

The organization noted that Carter also owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, "always helping others find a place to belong."

"We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind," the statement added. "We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor."

Hamilton, the Moncks Corner Council, and town staff extended their deepest sympathies to Carter's loved ones. As a final tribute, Hamilton shared a photo of a rainbow appearing over the Moncks Corner Municipal Complex in the wake of the tragedy.

The mayor, who considered Carter a close friend, also noted that the singer is "home with his Momma now." Carter's mother died in October 2022, a loss he spoke about openly during his time on "The Voice."