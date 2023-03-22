Julianne Hough to Replace Tyra Banks on 'DWTS'

Julianne Hough has been named the newest co-host of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

The 34-year-old "Grease Live!" entertainer will replace Tyra Banks for season 32 of the dance competition show, which is said to be aired sometime in September.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing With the Stars' as co-host," Hough said in a statement to Variety.

"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," she added.

Alfonso Ribeiro will reprise his role as fellow co-host, while on the judging panel, choreographers Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Hough's brother, Derek Hough, will also return.

This is not Julianne Hough's first time on "DWTS." The Utah native made her first appearance on the show in 2007 as a pro dancer and went on to win seasons 4 and 5 while partnered with icons like Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves. She has also appeared as a guest judge on the show.

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years," Hough said.

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom, and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

Banks announced last week that she will exit the show after joining in 2020 to focus on other business ventures, including expanding her icy sweet brand, SMiZE & DREAM.

"I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor … from the ballroom to the boardroom," Banks told TMZ. "I'm an entrepreneur at heart … I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV."