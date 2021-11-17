'DWTS' Judge Derek Hough Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Dancing With the Stars" judge shared the news Tuesday in a video message posted on Instagram.

"Hey everyone, I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me," he said. "Even though I have been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID — just found out."

Hough explained that he was feeling "strong" but was taking advice from medical professionals and doing everything he could to get better as fast as possible.

"I'm currently in quarantine, and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to you all," he continued. "Stay safe."

Captioning his video, Hough explained that his shows in Las Vegas had been postponed to a date soon to be announced. A rep told Fox News that more information on the situation would be announced soon. The 30th season of "DWTS" is set to wrap up on Nov. 22.

Earlier this year Hough was forced to take a break from judging after a potential exposure to COVID-19. This was "out of an abundance of caution," said host Tyra Banks at the time.

Cheryl Burke and her partner Cody Rigsby also tested positive for COVID-19 this year and ended up having to compete remotely. Burke contracted the coronavirus first and initially planned to still work with Rigsby via Zoom but that plan was upended when he also fell ill with COVID-19.

"I have some news that I don’t want to be sharing with you but here it is: I have tested positive for COVID — again — the second time this year," he announced in an Instagram video. In the caption, Rigsby explained that he was fully vaccinated and had taken "many precautions, following CDC guidelines."