'DWTS' Alum Chmerkovskiy Flies to Poland to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has left his family and home in Los Angeles and returned to Europe to help Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum was able to leave the war-torn region earlier this month after Russia's invasion but during an interview with CNN he admitted to feeling "survivor’s remorse" and vowed to return to the country he once called home.

In an Instagram Live video over the weekend Chmerkovskiy revealed he was in Poland helping with refugee relief efforts.

"Hi everybody," he began. "I'm fine. I'm good. I spent some time at home. I enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather. Saw my family, saw my friends, obviously spent some time. And we've been working. We've been working on tangible opportunities to help."

He went on to explain that he and his family had started a charity called Baranova 27, which according to the organization’s GoFundMe page, is "100% volunteer-based" by people who "have offered not just donations but their time and resources to provide real help to the families and frontline heroes in Ukraine who need it the most."

"For those of who've been following, Baranova 27 is the address where my father, myself and Val were born, in Odesa in Ukraine," Chmerkovskiy continued. "So, that's where, sort of our roots are at. And we've been working diligently on making Baranova 27 something that, as big as it took off, that it can continue that way."

Chmerkovskiy explained that he will continue helping the people of Ukraine and will be on the ground in Poland to organize and distribute aid. He concluded the video by urging his fans and followers to support refugees in Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy returned to the U.S. on March 2. Speaking with the media reporters upon his arrival at the Los Angeles International airport, the dancing pro applauded Ukrainians for their strength and bravery.

"The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that this sort of conflict was something many had been expecting for years. "And the fact that the entire world is helping."